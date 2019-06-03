Community input sought for replacement of Ellsworth City Hall

The future of the Ellsworth City Hall will be discussed at a public meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in the school gymnasium.

On Jan. 15 a fire destroyed the former city hall, a 115-year-old two-story brick building.

Cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the fire marshal’s preliminary report, and the case has been closed.

The Sunday afternoon meeting is intended to bring residents and city officials together in order to move forward with a unified plan, said Mayor Tasha Domeyer.

The city received about $687,000 from insurance to replace the building and all of the contents.

“People have to realize that the money won’t replace everything,” she said.

A temporary city office was established within days of the fire at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. So far, an estimated $3,000 brought the office at the church to a functional level, said city clerk Dawn Huisman.

Another potential $15,000 is necessary to replace the town’s civil defense siren, Christmas decorations and maintenance supplies.

“We may have to come up with a five- to 10- to 20-year plan,” Huisman said.

Officials began exploring options in February.

On Feb. 14 council members spent a morning touring four area city halls, traveling to Wilmont, Brewster and Heron Lake in Minnesota and Lester, Iowa.

Questions about funding as well as building layout were asked.

Domeyer said some residents are interested in a community hall and/or fitness facility.

Funds may limit what Ellsworth brings back to the community, as they balance current needs with future wants from community members.

The format for Sunday’s meeting limits comments to three minutes to allow time for everyone to voice their opinion.

“We want to know what people want,” Domeyer said. “We want everyone to come together and make decisions in order to move forward.”