Community Events June 1, 2023

Pop-up book sale at library June 1-3

Friends of the Library will have a pop-up book sale in the Rock County Community Library in Luverne over Buffalo Days weekend. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 11 to 4 Friday, June 2, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Pie and ice cream

Luverne United Methodist Church will serve pie and ice cream from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the church courtyard on Main Street Luverne.

Blue Mounds naturalist programs

The Blue Mounds State Park naturalist will offer the following upcoming programs. Contact bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6050 with questions.

Colors of the Prairie will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Eagle Rock Vista. Join the naturalist for a 1.5 mile walk on the prairie to see what plants are blooming in early June and what makes prairie plants and wildflowers unique.

Pollinator Power Nature Cart will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Eagle Rock Vista. Meet some of the Blue Mounds’ most common pollinator species during the stop-and-go style program.

Bison Babies Nature Cart will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Eagle Rock Vista. With calving season in full swing, drop by the pop-up naturalist’s station for some quick facts about the park’s new herd members.

Predators of the Sky will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the amphitheater. Learn about the park’s birds of prey and how these birds use their adaptations to conquer the sky. Bring a chair as seating is limited. All ages welcome.

Blood Bank at Sanford June 5

Sanford Luverne Medical Center and Community Blood Bank will host an All American community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 5. Schedule an appointment at www.cbblifeblood.org under “events” and June 5, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, or call 605-331-3222. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Donors receive Casey gift cards and “All American” blood donor t-shirts as a thank you.

June 5 meeting for suicide prevention walk

A community planning meeting for the Sept. 16 Out of the Darkness Luverne Walk to Prevent Suicide will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, in Luverne City Park.

The walk is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which provides research, education and advocacy to prevent suicide. Event organizer Angela Nolz can be reached at angela.nolz@sanfordhealth.org.

Bloodmobile in Luverne June 13

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will accept donations from from noon to 6 p.m. June 13 at Living Rock Church on East Main Street in Luverne. Make an appointment through the donor app or through redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Storytelling kits at library

Libraries in the Plum Creek Library System are rolling out its new Storytelling Kits in a wide range of subjects from ABCs to Zoos.

Each of the more than 130 kits contain a variety of materials based on the kit’s theme. Some include Wonderbooks, puppets, music CDs and DVDs. Various learning activities can also be found in the kits as well.

The initial checkout period for the kids is one week with two renewals.

SAIL classes in Magnolia

SAIL classes meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings, June 6 through Aug. 24, in the Magnolia Post Office. The free classes, Stay Active and Independent for Life, improve strength and balance. Call A.C.E of Southwest Minnesota manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064, or A.C.E. volunteer Connie Frahm, 507-220-3584.

Rock The Edge accepting service projects

Rock The Edge will host the local Service Over Self mission week June 26-29. If you have a project you need assistance with (painting, cleaning, yardwork, small construction, etc.) call 605-261-4000 or 507-227-1978. To volunteer as an adult, call 401-500-3427. Childcare provided upon request.

Community Ed

Community Education will offer the following classes in the next few weeks. Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Students grades 3 and older (as attended during 22-23 school year) will receive training that can prepare them to be Home Alone on June 1. Fee is $15.

Co-Ed Outdoor 3 on 3 Basketball League begins on June 1 for boys and girls in grades 3-6 as attended during the 22-23 school year. Fee is $50 (or $40 if registered for another basketball camp/offering).

Early Play Ball classes begin on June 5 for children ages 4 through Kindergarten (as attended during the past school year). Fee is $35.

Girls, grades K-2 (as attended during the 22-23 school year), will learn fundamentals and skills at Girls’s Basketball Camp beginning on June 5. Fee is $50.

Book Club may be for grades 2-4 (as attended during the 22-23 school year) will meet for 4 sessions starting on June 6. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration begins at 6 p.m.

Reminiscence Kits are available featuring various topics such as gardening, pets, baking, sewing, farming and hunting. The kits are designed to use with a loved one experiencing memory loss, encouraging the loved one to open up about activities they once loved in the past.

STEAM kits are also available checkout. Motion, lights, hydropower, robotics and magnets are among the kits.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.