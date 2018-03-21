Community Events

Meetings

Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the home of Lois Peterson. Louella Voigt will present a program on using garden produce and herbs in ethnic cooking. Call 507-597-6378 with questions.

Caregivers Support Group will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in the conference room of the Mary Jane Brown Good Samaritan Society Home. Anyone dealing with caregiving or with questions concerning available resources is encouraged to attend.

Pleasant View Cemetery Annual Meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at the home of Brent and Jodi Taubert at 690 81st Street, Beaver Creek.

Pink Ladies of Sanford Luverne Hospital will meet at noon Monday, April 9, in the Sanford Blue Mound Room for a potluck salad luncheon and business meeting. Members are asked to bring their own dishes and silverware.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at a new time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the basement of St. Catherine Catholic Rectory, 203 E. Brown St., Luverne. Use east door. Call 507-220-0137 with questions.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice meets the second and fourth Wednesdays in Hilger Commons at 215 N. Cedar Street in Luverne. No meditation March 25. For more information call Kim at 507-353-0041 or email kimberlyelizabeth@live.com

Hardwick Goal Seekers meet every Monday in Hardwick City Hall for the purpose of support and encouragement for weight loss journeys. Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Call Glenda, 449-0568, with questions.

Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays in the United Methodist Church.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the United Methodist Church, Luverne. Call 605-321-4324.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in Runals Memorial Hall, Edgerton. Call Naomi, 507-215-2956.

Courthouse elevator under repair

The elevator in the Rock County Courthouse in Luverne will be inoperable through March 28 because of equipment upgrades, affecting handicap-accessibility to several offices.

Affected departments include auditor-treasurer, land records, county administration, veteran services, district courts, emergency management and department of motor vehicles.

Contact department personnel if accessibility to the courthouse is necessary during the repair period.

Rock County spring road restrictions are in effect

Spring weight road restrictions are in place as of Tuesday, March 6, on all Rock County roadways.

Ending dates are variable and drivers must check for updates throughout the spring. Call Rock County Highway Engineer Mark Sehr at 507-283-5010.

Green Earth performs ‘KOLD Radio’ at Palace

The Green Earth Players will perform “KOLD Radio — Whitefish Bay” March 23-25 at the historic Palace Theatre in Luverne.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 102 East Main Street, Luverne, or by calling 507-283-4339.

Kindergarten Round-up March 22

Luverne Kindergarten Round-up is scheduled for Thursday, March 22, at the Luverne Elementary School.

Session 1 is geared toward new kindergarten parents and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Session 2 is an informal “meet & greet” time and will run from 6:30-7 p.m.

Children must be five years old before Sept. 1, 2018, in order to register for kindergarten. Please contact the Elementary Office at 283-4497 with questions.

Atlas Banquet tickets on sale until March 27

The Atlas of Rock County Fundraising Banquet will begin with a social hour/silent auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Grand Prairie Events in Luverne. Tickets are on sale now through Tuesday, March 27, at Redeemed Remnants in Luverne. Call 507-449-6101 with questions.

Free meal at Methodist Church March 28

A free community meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the United Methodist Church in Luverne.

Easter egg hunts March 31

•The Blue Ribbon 4-H Club will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the Tuff Memorial Home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, for children up to 10 years old.

•Magnolia Juniors 4-H Club will host an Easter Egg Hunt and petting in the Magnolia city park starting at 10 a.m. sharp, rain or shine.

Three Red Cross blood drives in area

The Red Cross has scheduled three blood drives in the area as follows:

•Wednesday, March 28, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 Spicer Street, Jasper.

•Monday, April 2, from 1-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 500 N. Kniss, Luverne.

•Wednesday, April 4, from noon to 7 p.m. at Adrian High School, 415 Kentucky, Adrian.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-733-2767.

Donors are reminded to bring their blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification to the check-in.