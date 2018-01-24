Community Events

Meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meets at a new time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the basement of St. Catherine Catholic Rectory, 203 E. Brown St., Luverne. Use east door. Call 507-220-0137 with questions.

Springwater Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the home of the Clerk/Treas., Teresa Kramer.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice will meet the second and fourth Wednesdays in Hilger Commons at 215 N. Cedar Street in Luverne. For more information call Kim at 507-353-0041 or email kimberlyelizabeth@live.com.

Hardwick Goal Seekers meet every Monday in Hardwick City Hall for the purpose of support and encouragement for weight loss journeys. Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Call Glenda, 449-0568, with questions.

Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays in the United Methodist Church.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the United Methodist Church, Luverne. Call 605-321-4324.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in Runals Memorial Hall, Edgerton. Call Naomi, 507-215-2956.

LHS one-act play Jan. 26 honors director

The Luverne High School one-act play, “The Most Likely Pages,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in the high school theater.

Admission is free but a freewill donation will take place in honor of fall-spring play director Sharon Boltjes, who is undergoing cancer treatments.

Fifth-sixth grade basketball tourney Jan. 27

Luverne Community Education is hosting a basketball tournament at the Luverne Elementary Cardinal Gym on Saturday, Jan. 27, for fifth- and sixth-grade boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. All teams are guaranteed to play at least two games.

To register, visit the school website www.isd2184 under “Community Education” or call 507-283-4724. Entry fee is $125 per team payable with registration.

Sign up by Jan. 30 for Tai Ji Quan

Seniors are encouraged to improve their strength, flexibility and balance through a 12-week program of Tai Ji Quan through ACE Southwest Minnesota in the Luverne Senior Center. The class is adaptable to all levels of agility — including those with walkers or those who must sit. Sign up through Luverne Community Education, 283-4724. Cost is $75 for the twice weekly classes Feb. 6 through April 26.

Bank Night movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Feb. 1

The free Bank Nite Disney movie, “Beauty and the Beast,” rated PG, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Palace Theatre in Luverne.

Sponsored by First Farmers & Merchants National Bank and Papik Motors, a free, family-friendly movie is shown on the first Thursday of every month as it was done for “Bank Nite” in the 1930s. A cash prize drawing will follow the movie. Must be present to win.

Free tax help available at library

Volunteers through AARP will provide free tax services at the Rock County Community Library in Luverne starting Monday, Feb. 12. Call the library, 449-5040, to make an appointment. Appointments are required . Evening appointments are also available.

The service is free for any private individual with a simple tax format. It’s not for commercial, farming or investment taxes.

Library offers winter/spring Story Hour/Laptime

The Rock County Library will offer Story Hour for children ages 4-5 Thursday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. from Thursday, Feb. 1, through Thursday, April 5. Story hours include stories, songs, crafts and more.

Laptime for children from birth through age 3 will meet every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11 a.m. beginning Feb. 2 through April 6. Laptime fun includes stories, songs, crafts and more.

Driver Education class begins Feb. 5

Students in the Luverne School District in grade 8 or above may sign up for a student driver education class to begin on Feb. 5.

The fee of $325 is due at the time of registration. Contact Community Education at 507-283-4724.

Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s banquet Feb. 5

The Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s annual banquet will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at Grand Prairie Events in Luverne. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by guest speaker John Phipps, former host of US Farm Report. He has written award-winning humor and commentary for Farm Journal and Top Producer magazines since 1994.