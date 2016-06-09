Community Ed announces class offerings

Luverne Community Education will offer the following upcoming classes and activities. Call 283-4724 to register.

Pop-in-Play Time is Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, or Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, for parents and children to play in the preschool classrooms at school. No fee, but registration requested.

Early Childhood Family Education classes begin the week of Sept. 12 for 13 sessions to help families provide the best environment to raise their children ages 0-5.

Therapy Across the Ages on Sept. 14 teaches how physical and occupational therapy benefit you no matter what your age. Fee is $5.

Volleyball for grades 5 and 6 begins Sept. 19. Fee is $25.

Refit Revolution is a cardio, agility, strength, toning, flexibility, stretching program that will meet for 6 weeks starting Sept. 19. Fee is $42.

Yoga class will meet for 6 weeks beginning on Sept. 21. Fee is $42 per person.

See the Olympic gymnastics stars on Oct. 8 at the Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastic Champions in Omaha. We have great seats just behind the VIP section. Register by Sept. 22. Fee is $170 for ticket and bus.

Girls in Grades 2-3 will follow clues to find hidden boxes at Letterboxing on Sept. 22 and 29.

Students in grades K-5 will learn a dance along with cheers at Cheer Camp on Sept. 23 after school. Fee includes a pass to the game that evening. Fee is $12.

Football 101 for Moms on Sept. 26 will help parents make some sense of the game of football. Registration required, but fee is paid by Main Street Financial.

Gymnastics for ages 4 through grade 6 will be the week of Sept. 26-29. Fee is $45 for school age, $36 for preschool.

Girls grades K-5 are invited to make a paper bag purse at the class Discover Girl Scouts on Sept. 27. Parents with questions may attend. Fee is $20 for non-girl scouts and $5 for girl scouts.

Give cross country running a try at Runnin’ For Fun on Sept. 30 for kindergarten and older. Fee is $5.