Community Calendar Sept. 29, 2016

Meetings

Blue Mound Quilters will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the Rock County Public Library basement. The workshop is on making baby quilts. Bring your own supplies and completed Hospice quilt blocks.

Rock County DFL Chuckwagon Feed will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Luverne Pizza Ranch. Serving will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. through the regular buffet.

Pink Ladies will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Hospital.

American Legion Post 123 and Auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Post home.

Luverne Street Music Community Choir and Band will meet Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 8:15-9:30 p.m. for a brief organizational meeting followed by a short rehearsal for each group. For more information call Janine Papik at 605-321-2055.

Parkinson’s Support Group monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luverne. Contact Dianne Karlstad at 507-530-3307 with questions.

Lady Luverne Red Hats will meet for lunch at Tally Ho Café in Edgerton Friday, Oct. 14. Carpool from St. Catherine east lot at 11 a.m. RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 11, by calling Connie Wieneke at 507-283-8470.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Steen Reformed Church. Contact Robert for more information 507-329-2642.

Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays in the United Methodist Church.

Al-Anon meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Buffalo Ridge Meeting Room (lower level) at the Sanford Medical Center in Luverne. Call Stephanie at 507-449-1246.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Fridays and for basic text study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the basement of St. Catherine Catholic Rectory, 203 E. Brown St., Luverne. Use east door. For more information call 507-220-0137.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the United Methodist Church, Luverne. Call 605-321-4324.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meet from 8 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in Runals Memorial Hall, Edgerton. Call Naomi, 507-215-2956, with questions.

Luverne Lions will meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Blue Mound Banquet Center.

Mah Jongg Group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Rock County Community Library for all ability levels (including beginners).

Sound Cascade Sweet Adeline Chorus rehearses at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Washington Crossing Senior Living in Sioux Falls (east side of Sioux Falls). Call 507-597-6288 with questions.

Luverne Rotary meets at noon every Tuesday at the Blue Mound Banquet Center in Luverne. Call Emily Crabtree at 220-2424.

Luverne Optimist Club meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month in the Howling Dog Saloon, Luverne.

Denver Township meets at 7:30 p.m. every third Tuesday each month at the City Hall in Hardwick.

Luverne Township Board meets at 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the Rock County Community Library.

Mound Township Board meets at 7:30 p.m. the second Monday each month at the Rock County Highway Building, Luverne.

Veterans Home Scarecrow Festival

The Veterans Home is planning its 10th annual Fall Festival. Organizations are encouraged to join in the fun and put up their own scarecrow creations. There is no specific theme this year.

The home also invites the public to join them Saturday, Oct. 15 (note change of date), from 10-11:15 a.m. for carnival games and great prizes. Scarecrow displays will be judged that day, so come and vote for your favorites.

Free books at Library

Books remaining from the Friends of the Library Book Sale will be free during business hours through Oct. 1 at the Rock County Library.

Register by Oct. 1 for Master Gardeners class

Do you enjoy gardening or landscaping? Would you like to learn more about growing healthy plants that work well in our area? Do you want to share your knowledge with others? Rock County is seeking people who would consider becoming master gardeners. Register by Oct. 1 at the Rock County Extension Office, 283-1302. Online class begins in January. Scholarship assistance may be available.

Shredding fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 1

St. Catherine’s Carmelites and Dakota Shred It will sponsor the sixth annual shredding fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Laundry Room parking lot on the corner of Highway 75 and Main Street, Luverne. Cost is a freewill offering. No need to remove paperclips or staples.

Fire department coming door-to-door Monday

The Luverne Fire Department will be out Monday, Oct. 3, selling tickets for their annual benefit drive. The benefit movie is “The BFG” and will be shown at the Palace at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, and 21 with matinees at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21 and a showing at 9 p.m. Oct. 21.

CoffeeBreak StoryHour starts Oct. 4

CoffeeBreak weekly Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Christian Reformed Church in Luverne. StoryHour is available for children age 2 through kindergarten. A nursery is available. There is no charge or prior Bible knowledge necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi at 283-9375 with questions or to arrange a ride.

Rock County 4-H hosts open house Oct. 6

Rock County 4-H will host an open house/enrollment night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the meeting room at the Rock County Human Services building next door to the 4-H office at 2 Roundwind Road, Luverne. Students in grades K-12 who are interested in becoming 4-H members or those who want to become adult volunteers are welcome. Call the Extension Office at 507-283-1302 with questions.

Bank Nite movie ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ at Palace Oct. 6

The free Bank Nite movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” rated PG, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Palace Theatre in Luverne.

Sponsored by First Farmers & Merchants National Bank and Papik Motors, a free, family-friendly movie is shown on the first Thursday of every month as it was done for “Bank Nite” in the 1930s. A cash prize drawing will follow the movie. Must be present to win.

Pheasants Forever Banquet Oct. 6

Rock County Pheasants Forever 32nd Annual Banquet, “Night of Pheasants and Football,” will be Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Blue Mound Banquet and Meeting Center in Luverne. A social starts at 5:30 p.m. with the meal at 7 p.m. Watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers game on a big screen TV that will be raffled off that night. Raffle tickets and banquet tickets are available at the Star Herald or by contacting Jeff Stewart, 227-3859, or Rick Peterson, 283-2333.

Midwest Fire invites to open house Oct. 7

In celebration of MFG Day, Midwest Fire invites the public to tour the facility at 901 Commerce Road in Luverne from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Those who would like to tour the plant must preregister at http://www.mfgday.com/events/2016/midwest-fire.

MFG Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

Auction at History Center set for Oct. 8

The Rock County Historical Society auction will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the new History Center on East Main Street in Luverne.

The society would welcome any items you might have for a donation to the sale. The matching funds available now will not be given after Jan. 1. Call Betty Mann at 507-283-2913 with questions.

LWML Fall Rally in Jasper Oct. 8

The Pipestone Zone LWML Fall Rally will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jasper Saturday, Oct. 8. Speakers are Rev. Cliff Adair and Dr. Barry Kerkaert who will speak about their mission trip to Panama. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the rally at 9:30. It ends with a noon luncheon.

Hospice Tour of Tables brunch set for Oct. 8

Sanford Luverne Hospice will host its annual Tour of Tables Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Blue Mound Banquet Center in Luverne. The event begins at 9 a.m. to tour the tables and bid on a basket auction, and brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m. Call 283-1805 for ticket information.

Luverne Street Music open house Oct. 8

Luverne Street Music will host a “Grand Open House” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in its new location in the Carnegie Cultural Center. Rehearsal schedules will be available for adult and high school musicians interested in joining the community choir and band for its community Christmas cantata, “Breath of Heaven,” to be performed Dec. 10 at the Palace. There will also be a community band performance for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Call Janine Papik, (605-321-2055), organizer, with questions.