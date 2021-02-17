Community Calendar Feb. 18, 2021

Meetings

SW MN Compassionate Friends meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the Luverne Area Community Foundation office, next to the Palace Theatre in Luverne.

The group provides support, understanding and hope to grieving parents and grandparents after a child dies — of any age and any cause. Call 605-254-2072 or email pat.saum@gmail.com.

Monthly food giveaway

New Life Celebration Church will host its monthly free food giveaway at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Generations building at 319 E. Lincoln Street in Luverne. Those in vehicles go to the double class doors on the west side of the building where volunteers will load groceries into vehicles. (Stay in your car). Walkers should go to the east side of the building where volunteers will have grocers pre-packed for pick-up. Call 507-283-4366 with questions.

Nutrition Assistance for seniors Feb. 18

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the parking lot at 319 E. Lincoln (Generations Building). The event is a drive-through distribution. Call Linda Wenzel at 283-5064 with questions. Sponsored by A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota.

Tax assistance for Rock County residents

United Community Action Partnership will be providing free online virtual tax assistance for residents living in Rock County and surrounding communities. See website for details at https://www.unitedcapmn.org/services/community-family-services/tax-clinic/

The number to make an appointment and to get intake forms sent via mail is 507-537-1416 ext. #2163. You can also email Courtney Newgard at Newgardcourtney.newgard@unitedcapmn.org with questions.

Rock County Library winter activities

Register now at the library to participate in the Rock County Library 2021 Winter Reading Program, which began Jan. 1. Patrons who read at least 12 books from now until March 31 will win a prize for their efforts — and enjoy some good books.

Call the library at 507-449-5040 or email the library at rocklibrarystaff@gmail.com.

Check with the library to participate in Virtual Trivia. Receive weekday trivia to break up our quarantine schedules (until Trivia Nights in person can continue again.)

Take and Make bird treat kits

Stop by the Luverne Area Chamber at 213 East Luverne Street to pick up one or more Take and Make bird treat kits. Kits are free, but a $5 to $10 donation is welcome to benefit Project Food Forest in Rock County. (Or donate online at https://donorbox.org/support-pff)

Community Ed

Call the Luverne Community Education office, 507-283-4724, for registration information.

Come to Use It or Lose It class on Feb. 22 to learn some simple exercises using your own weight, fitness bands and YouTube videos to improve your fitness. Class will begin with Coach Wenninger giving a tour of the new weight room.

Paint a Winter Wonderland class on Feb. 23 is for students in grades 1-3. Listen to a story and enjoy snacks. Class meets at Coffey Contemporary Arts. Fee is $33.