Community Calendar April 11, 2019

Meetings

MS Support Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Luverne Pizza Ranch. All persons with MS, family and friends are invited. Call 283-2069 with questions.

Luverne Music Boosters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Luverne High School Choir Room. All parents of choir and band students are welcome to attend.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the home of Eric Sas.

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luverne.

Maplewood Cemetery Association Annual Meeting will be Tuesday, April 23, at the Remax office conference room. Lot owners meet at 6:30 p.m. and Board of Directors meet at 7 p.m.

Hardwick Goal Seekers meet every Monday in Hardwick City Hall for the purpose of support and encouragement for weight loss journeys. Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Call Glenda, 449-0568, with questions.

Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays in the United Methodist Church.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the United Methodist Church, Luverne. Call 605-321-4324.

Alanon meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays in Sanford Luverne Blue Mound Room. 507-449-1246.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in Runals Memorial Hall, Edgerton. Call Naomi, 507-215-2956.

Rock County spring weight restrictions in effect

Spring weight road restrictions are in place on Rock County roadways.

Because of the unpredictability of how weather affects roadway strength, restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Call Rock County Highway Engineer Mark Sehr at 507-283-5010 with questions.

41st Street bridge reduced to one lane

The bridge over Kanaranzi Creek on Rock County Highway 1 (41st Street) 1/2 mile west of the Rock/Nobles county line is reduced to one lane. No trucks will be allowed to cross the structure at this time, and a 20,000-pound weight limit is in place.

The restrictions will remain in place for an extended period of time until repairs can be made to the structure. Call Rock County highway engineer Mark Sehr at 507-283-5010 with questions.

GEP presents ‘Drinking Habits’

The Green Earth Players will present “Drinking Habits” at the historic Palace Theatre April 11-14. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for students and are available at the Palace Box Office, 507-283-4339.

Circus tickets available

Local members of El Riad Shrine have donated circus tickets to area children up to 12 years old for the April 25-28 Shrine Circus shows in Sioux Falls. Tickets are available at Pizza Ranch and Teal’s for familes to pick up. Adults accompanying children must purchase their own tickets. Call Everett Brandenburg, 507-920-7055, with questions.

Relay for Life organizational meeting April 11

Relay for Life organizational meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Luverne Pizza Ranch. Teams can register at RelayForLife.org/RockCountyMN or by calling 877-957-7848. Deadline is May 1.

First- and third-graders perform ‘Lemonade’ April 12

The Luverne Elementary first- and third-grade students will present “Lemonade” at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the elementary gym. With the help of a cheerful Mother Goose, the cast members learn how to make the best out of life’s ups and downs.

Red Cross blood drive April 16 at Grace

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors must be 17 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Free food giveaway April 18

New Life Celebration Church will offer free produce, bread and meat from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in the Senior Citizens Building at 319 East Lincoln Street in Luverne for those having trouble putting food on the table. Bring your own bags and boxes. Call 507-283-3466.

Jack’s Basket founder to speak at April 15 pro-life rally

Kenneth native Carissa (Nieuwboer) Carroll, founder of Jack’s Basket, will speak at the Southwest Minnesota Pro-Life Rally at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Southwest Christian High School, Edgerton. Call 507-283-2219 with questions.

Jack’s Basket celebrates children born with Down’s syndrome and educates medical providers on how to discuss diagnoses with parents and provide support. Since March 2014, Jack's Basket has celebrated over 1,350 babies in 47 states and 11 countries.

Free tax help available at library

Volunteers through AARP will provide free tax services at the Rock County Community Library in Luverne starting Feb. 11. Call the library, 449-5040, to make an appointment. Appointments are required . Evening appointments are also available.

The service is free through April 15 for any private individual with a simple tax format. It’s not for commercial, farming or investment taxes.

New to Medicare classes available

Anyone soon becoming Medicare-eligible is encouraged to attend two classes offered by Senior LinkAge Line in Slayton the second and third Mondays of the month at the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 1939 Engebretson Ave., Slayton. Participants learn the basics of Medicare and coverage options during the first class. The second class focuses on research options. Call the Senior LinkAge Line, 1-800-333-2433, to register.

Community Ed

Contact Luverne Community Education at C.Arends@isd2184.net or 507-283-4724.

The 4-hour Defensive Driving Refresher Class will be offered for adults 55 years of age and older April 29. Fee is $20 prepaid.

Children ages 3-5 years with a parent will have fun Building a Bird House on April 11. Fee is $15 and includes all materials.

Upcoming chartered bus trips include:

*Mamma Mia at the Chanhassen on April 13. Fee is $115.

*Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche on March 19. Fee is $115.

*Minnesota Twins Trip is July 21. Fee is $92.

*Guys and Dolls Guthrie Theatre on August 24. Fee is $113.