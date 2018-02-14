Community Calendar

Meetings

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luverne. Call 507-530-3307 with questions.

MS Support Group will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Southwest Health and Human Services in Luverne. All persons with MS, family and friends are invited. Call 507-283-2069 or 507-283-2964 with questions.

Luverne Music Boosters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Luverne High School choir room. All parents of choir and band students are welcome to attend.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice will meet the second and fourth Wednesdays in Hilger Commons from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at 215 N. Cedar Street in Luverne. For more information call Kim at 507-353-0041 or email kimberlyelizabeth@live.com.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at a new time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the basement of St. Catherine Catholic Rectory, 203 E. Brown St., Luverne. Use east door. Call 507-220-0137 with questions.

Hardwick Goal Seekers meet every Monday in Hardwick City Hall for the purpose of support and encouragement for weight loss journeys. Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Call Glenda, 449-0568, with questions.

Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays in the United Methodist Church.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in Hilger Commons at 215 N. Cedar Street in Luverne. For more information call Kim at 507-353-0041 or email kimberlyelizabeth@live.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the United Methodist Church, Luverne. Call 605-321-4324.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in Runals Memorial Hall, Edgerton. Call Naomi, 507-215-2956.

Calling all Korean War veterans

The Rock County Star Herald is helping to fulfill a request by Korean War veterans to assemble eligible individuals for a group picture.

Anyone who served in the armed forces or the National Guard during the Korean War (1950-1953) and is from Rock County is being asked to call the newspaper at 507-283-2333.

Leave your name, address, phone number and years of service. Once enough interest and names have been assembled, the group picture will be assembled.

Korean War veterans can also email information to editor@star-heald.com.

Free tax help available at library

Volunteers through AARP are providing free tax services at the Rock County Community Library in Luverne during tax season. Call the library, 449-5040, to make an appointment. Appointments are required . Evening appointments are also available.

The service is free for any private individual with a simple tax format. It’s not for commercial, farming or investment taxes.

Library offers winter/spring Story Hour/Laptime

The Rock County Library will offer Story Hour for children ages 4-5 Thursday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. from now through Thursday, April 5. Story hours include stories, songs, crafts and more.

Laptime for children from birth through age 3 will meet every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11 a.m. from now through April 6. Laptime fun includes stories, songs, crafts and more.

Hospice Dinner kick-off meeting Feb. 15

There will be a kick-off meeting at noon Thursday, Feb. 15, at The Bluestem for anyone interested in volunteering to help with this year’s Hospice Dinner and Auction fundraiser. If interested in volunteering, call 507-283-1805 or email helen at helen.saum@sanfordhealth.com.

Free food Feb. 15

New Life Celebration Church will offer free food — fresh produce, bread and meat — from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Luverne Senior Center for those having trouble putting food on the table. Bring your own bags or boxes. Call 283-4366 with questions.

Growing soybeans workshop Feb. 22

The University of Minnesota Extension Service will host “Strategic Planning: Growing Soybeans that Out-Compete Weeds” workshop at 10 locations in January and February.

The nearest workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Murray County Fairgrounds in Slayton.

Lunch is included.

To register or for a list of other locations go to https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming.

For more information contact Liz Stahl, Extension educator, at 507-372-3900 or stah0012@umn.edu.

Cottage food producer training Feb. 27

Do you make and sell baked goods, home-canned pickles, salsa, jam and jellies? Are you a cottage food producer?

The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting an advanced food safety handling course from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the SW/WC Service Cooperative in Marshall.

“Cottage Food Producer Food Safety Training” focuses on all aspects of cottage food products including baked, confectionary, dried, fruit preserves, and acidified fruit and vegetables. Participants will learn how to produce, package and label a safe food product.

Farm Financial Management workshop Feb. 28

The Southwest Minnesota Farm Business Management Association and the University of Minnesota Extension will present “Taking Charge of Your Finances: How to Survive and Thrive” from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Luverne Pizza Ranch. This free, full-day workshop will provide information and strategies to help farm families be better prepared to make internal farm management decisions while also building stronger relationships with external partners.

There is no registration fee, but pre-registration is required to guarantee lunch and materials. To pre-register for the workshop, contact Gretchen Thillen, gthillen@umn.edu or 507-752-5094. Visit