All five Rock County commissioners were sworn into office Thursday morning, Jan. 5, at the Rock County Courthouse in Luverne. Due to redistricting, Gary Overgaard, Stan Williamson, Greg Burger, Jody Reisch and Sherri Thompson (above, being sworn in by District Judge Terry Vajgrt) refiled for office and received no challengers in the November general election.

