The Luverne community members gathered Friday night at Take 16 on Main Street Luverne to share a picnic box meal, comradery, music and fundraising for Relay for Life, a Rock County event to fight cancer. The evening also featured a fun zone (pictured), trivia contest and a glow run. According to chairman and cancer survivor Lisa Ehlers, the annual event raised $6,500.

