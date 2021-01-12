Cold storage warehouse planned near PMP

Property near Luverne’s industrial park will soon have a 235,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse for food products requiring temperatures ranging from -20 to 45 degrees.

Lineage Logistics is proposing to purchase two tracts of land owned by the Luverne Economic Development Authority along the Minnesota Southern Railroad.

The purchase price of the city land, totaling 5.43 acres, is roughly $118,265. The LEDA will consider the sale of the property at a Dec. 13 public hearing at 8 a.m. at the Luverne City Hall.

According to plans shared with city leaders, Lineage will acquire additional, larger tracts of property from Driftless Meats near Premium Minnesota Pork in a separate private transaction.

Lineage has indicated it will create up to 75 new “quality paying” jobs in the community to support the operation.

The warehouse, with an estimated construction value of more than $50 million, will be roughly the size of four football fields and will contain approximately 31,000 pallet positions. For illustrative purposes, the average grocers’ semitrailer is 53 feet long with a capacity for 26 standard 48-by-40-inch pallets.

The company expects to break ground in early 2022 and complete construction by early 2023.

About the company

Lineage Logistics, headquartered in Michigan, is the world’s largest refrigerated warehousing company and logistics solutions provider.

It handles more than 8 percent of the global food supply through its network of over 400 facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity spanning 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Lineage’s expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, along with its real estate network and technology, is said to make product distribution more efficient and thereby minimize supply chain waste.

The company is also a visionary partner of Feeding America, a nonprofit network of more than 200 food banks nationwide that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based agencies.