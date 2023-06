The flag pole outside of the Hills Fire Hall on the corner of South Main Avenue and East Third Street received a necessary replacement earlier this month when a new pole and cement base was installed. The cost, nearly $1,700, is split between the city of Hills and Martin Township, which jointly operate the volunteer fire department.

