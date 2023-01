Two more lots in Luverne’s industrial park are on the market priced at $21,000 and $31,000, according to action at the January meeting of the Luverne Economic Development Authority.

The lots are located near the intersection of Koehn Avenue and Dakota Road in the Mayes subdivision, named for the late Marty Mayes who farmed the 91 acres before they were annexed into the city in 2007.