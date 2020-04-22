City plans more housing development, facilities future industrial lot sale

Luverne city leaders are laying groundwork for another housing development adjacent to the recently purchased Lynn Lopau property on the west edge of town.

Lowell and Kathleen Fick are transferring 4.13 acres to the Gary and Maxine Thies Mission Foundation, which supports the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod World Mission.

Once the transaction is completed, the city will purchase it from the mission for $20,000 per acre for future residential development.

“It’s a win-win for us and the mission and for the Ficks,” City Administrator John Call said during the council’s April 14 videoconference meeting.

“It adds nicely to the Lopau property and sets us up for future development.”

Call said Fick approached him several months ago about conveying the property through the mission. “Those four acres will add quite a few lots for that neighborhood,” Call said.

The council took action that night to waive subdivision and recording requirements to convey the property. As such, all of the planning for future use and development has been addressed by the city.

It’s been determined that the subdivision of this property will not lead to any negative impacts to adjacent properties or create any irregularities in remaining parcels.

Council members noted during their April 14 discussion that the residential development on both the Fick ground and the recently acquired Lopau land won’t happen in the near future.

Stine Seed warehouse

In similar action April 14, the council waived subdivision and recording requirements for a piece of land on the city’s west side near Minnesota Special Liquids.

An ag business is planning to build a 40-by-60-foot warehouse for Stine Seed distribution on a 1.23-acre lot in Luverne’s Special Industry Second Addition.

The Luverne Economic Development Authority will schedule a public hearing to consider the land sale in the future.

