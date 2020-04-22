Cities, townships change tax appeal process to meet social distancing mandates

Social distancing requirements have changed the format for annual Board of Appeal and Equalization meetings where people would normally ask questions about property values and classifications.

Many Rock County communities have declared community health emergencies to voluntarily transfer the appeal process to Rock County.

Mayor Keith Elbers read the resolution at the April 14 Hills City Council meeting, conducted by videoconference.

“The city of Hills has determined that it would not be in the public’s best interest to hold the local Board of Appeal and Equalization hearing at this time,” he read.

Hills joins the cities of Luverne, Hardwick and Steen who chose an “open book” process for review of proposed property taxes payable in 2021.

Each of the county’s townships have also chosen to conduct an open book. Only Denver Township and city of Beaver Creek chose a different option.

Open book is an informal meeting conducted by county officials. Land owners initiate a possible appeal directly to the Land Records office and discuss the specific property’s evaluation and/or classification. The Land Records phone number is 507-283-5022.

If the property evaluation issue cannot be resolved through the open book process, property owners can appeal the decision to the Rock County Commissioners.

The commissioners’ Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting is from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

Officials in Denver Township and the city of Beaver Creek opted for virtual meetings via Zoom to be conducted by the Land Records office. Denver Township’s meeting will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Beaver Creek’s meeting will be the same timeframe but on Monday, May 18.

The change in the Board of Appeals and Equalization process is to slow the spread of COVID-19 within communities.

“By choosing one of these two options, there will be no face-to-face meetings,” said Land Records Director Tom Houselog.

Magnolia officials conducted their Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting April 15, the regularly scheduled meeting date.

Council members maintained a social distance during the half-hour meeting at the city hall office. Houselog attended via telephone. No Magnolia property owners made inquiries on the 2.5 percent average increase in property values for 2021.

For cities other than Magnolia, the proposed 2020 valuation notices will be mailed by the end of April to Rock County property owners. In the statements, the specific property’s Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting process will be explained.