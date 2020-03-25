Churches turn to social media for Sunday services

Churches in Rock County suspended weekday and Sunday services for several weeks in order to contain the local spread of the coronavirus.

Many relied more heavily on local cable and radio broadcasts to stay connected with parishioners, but others added social media broadcasts, some for the first time.

St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Luverne, suspended all face-to-face activities Friday including weekend Masses through the entire Easter holiday to May 15.

Monsignor Gerald Kosse said his worship committee suggested live streaming Sunday Mass using Facebook as another way to stay connected with parishioners.

Sunday was Kosse’s first broadcast from his personal home chapel.

“Those that we heard from said that they truly appreciated it,” he said.

About 140 families viewed Kosse’s broadcast live, which featured readings by Seminarian Mitch Logeais before Kosse ended the 30-minute broadcast with a sermon and prayers.

Committee members also encouraged parishioners to continue driving to Sunday Mass in Luverne and watch the live stream from their cars.

Kosse emerged from his chapel to bless about 10 cars that gathered in the church parking lot Sunday.

“Many people are concerned about what is happening and basically trying to be safe,” Kosse said. “This has never happened in our nation and world like this.”

By Monday St. Catherine’s saved broadcast had been viewed 1,700 times. St. Catherine’s will continue live streaming Masses at 9 a.m. each Sunday through May 15.

