Marie C. (Dunn) Schroeder shared this clipping about Christmas 150 years ago with for reprint in the Rock County Star Herald.

‘Christmas in Rock County 60 years ago’

From the Rock County Herald dated Friday, December 23, 1932

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.