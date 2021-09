Workers (from left, John Homandberg, Josh Meyer and Jered Smith) with Musch Construction of Pipestone place barricades across the recently completed bike path through the Luverne City Park on

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.