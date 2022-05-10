Child's Remembrance Garden is ready

A dedication and ribbon-cutting for the Child’s Remembrance Garden is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

The garden in the northwest corner of Tonto Park and St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Luverne has been under construction over the past year with help from the city of Luverne, local donors and volunteers.

It provides a non-denominational space for people who have lost a child “to grieve, remember and heal,” according to members of the organizing group.

A short program will follow the public event along with refreshments. Attendees should park on James Street or on the paved roads in the cemetery. Golf carts will be available for those wanting a ride to the remembrance garden.

City Council member Dan Nath has been serving as a liaison member to the garden planners, volunteers and family members.

He updated the council Tuesday, Sept. 27, on progress and on plans to rename the nearby city pocket park from “Tonto Park” to “Dragonfly Park.”

He said the dragonfly is seen as a symbol of change and transformation of the soul after death, and it’s observed in Native American spirituality as well, with dragonflies perceived as the “souls of the dead.”

A dragonfly’s visit around the time of a loved one’s death may signify the loved one’s soul taking form in the spirit of dragonfly. It offers the assurance their soul is free.

In previous city council and staff discussions, renaming and rebranding the park has been a priority.

Nath said timing it with the dedication of the Child’s Remembrance Garden seemed right.

Background of Child’s Remembrance Garden

Several local families who are grieving the loss of children formed a non-profit and have been raising money to design and build the garden.

Last summer they approached the Luverne City Council about leasing the 140-foot by 60-foot parcel owned by the city in the northwest corner of Tonto Park off James Street near the Catholic cemetery.

At that July meeting, the city verbally agreed to provide the space free of charge with the understanding that long-term maintenance would be a shared responsibility.

At their Jan. 25 meeting, council members and the non-profit group signed a “Contract for Management and Operation of Child's Remembrance Garden.”

The contract states that the city owns the garden and its accessories, and the non-profit is responsible for costs associated with operating, maintaining and managing the property, including utilities for a water feature and lighting.

City public works crews cleared old, dying evergreens and prepared the site for development.

The garden was professionally planned and installed by landscape architect/designer Lucas Stoffel from Oak Haven Landscape and Design out of Sherburn.

Among other specifications, the contract states that the non-profit group will raise funds to establish a reserve for repair and replacement and improvement of the garden.

The initial timeline for the lease is for five years; then the parties will negotiate in good faith for further extensions.

According to the group’s Facebook page, families are already planning for maintenance and future additions, such as a seating area under the pergola, sculptures, engraved rock scriptures throughout the garden and additional private seating areas.

“Please know that your generous donations are greatly appreciated and will continue to be needed and used as this garden continues to thrive and grow,” they wrote.

To donate, contact the Luverne Area Community Foundation at 507-227-2424. To help, contact maggie.siebenahler@gmail.com or pat.saum@gmail.com.

Learn more at www.childsremembrancegarden.org or on Facebook, Childs-Remembrance-Garden.