Children's playhouse debuts Monday

Josie Scholten’s Royal Playhouse Children’s Theatre will make its debut this spring with “The Pirates of Penzance” performance slated for mid-May.

Scholten is a Hills-Beaver Creek High School senior who created the Royal Playhouse to expose area children to theater and performing arts opportunities.

Youth ages 8 to 18 can participate in the “Pirates” production by attending an organizational meeting from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 15, in the Coffey Contemporary Arts gallery on Main Street in Luverne.

Among the hands-on learning opportunities are stagecraft, set production, direction, dance, auditioning, vocal technique and theater history.

Registration fee is $15 per child.

Meetings will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in Luverne through May 18.

Contact Scholten at 507-920-0936 or email RoyalPlayhouseTheatre@gmail.com for more information.