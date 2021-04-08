Chamber offers community activities

The Luverne Area Chamber and local sponsors are planning several free community events and activities in the coming weeks.

•Summer Olympics for kids will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Luverne City Park. Activities include Fantasy Face Painting, the Rock County Library, Chuck’s Snow Cones, a “Torch Run,” prizes and “Mr. Twister.”

•Local vocalists and guitarists Ron and Jane Cote will sing and play music from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, as part of the Brown Bag Concert series in Luverne City Park.

•Courtney DeBoer will bring her workout routine, “CoreFit with Courtney,” to Grand Prairie Events from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

The 45-minute body weight workout, for beginners or advanced exercisers, focuses on both strength and cardio with cool down and stretching at the end.

Joy Ride golf cart tours

Also, Luverne Joy Ride golf cart tours offer a unique way to see the community.

They will depart from Take 16 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. for the next four Sundays.

Aug. 8 will feature the Loop, Aug. 15 will tour historic downtown, Aug. 22 will be the historic homes tour and Aug. 29 will be on the Loop trail.

Three six-passenger golf carts are available for riders at $5 per person. Bring a Take 16 Brewing Co. receipt and the tour is free.

For reservations or to arrange a custom tour, call the Chamber, 507-283-4061.