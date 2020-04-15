Chalk artists brighten mood

On April 8, a Star Herald reader notified the paper about inspirational chalk messages that appear intermittently on the Luverne Loop path northwest of the school ball diamonds. The Star Herald shared them on Facebook and later discovered the artists belong to Peyten Elbers day care. She’s pictured with them at their daycare April 8: Amelia Delowe, Breña Delowe, Kodac Rivas, Hunter Cook, Greyson Sowles, Lawton Sowles, Luke Elbers, Hayden Elbers, Brody Elbers, Camden Elbers and Anaya’s Rivas. These — along with other sidewalk messages and window displays around town — are signs of social outreach amid coronavirus social distancing that are helping to provide cheer for residents during the coronavirus troubled times.