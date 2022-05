The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War conducted a ceremony Sunday afternoon in Maplewood Cemetery to honor the 110 Civil War veterans interred in Rock County. The ceremony included descendants of Civil War veterans, the Rock County Historical Society and local American Legion members.

