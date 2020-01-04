Home / Home
Second-grade classmates Ayla Nelson (in vehicle) and Isley Smith talk briefly in honor of Isley’s eighth birthday on March 25.Isley Smith waves a distant thank you to Janae Zeutenhorst for the birthday card.Stacey Thone (far right) finishes singing “Happy Birthday to You” to Isley Smith as she and her daughter, Marrs, pull to the curb outside the Smith home.A large grin appears on Isley Smith’s face as she takes party favors to classmates waiting at the curb. Seven of her friends extended birthday greetings from vehicles pulled up to the curb outside her home.

Celebrating a birthday curbside

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:39am mfodness
By: 
Mavis Fodness

Luverne Elementary second-grader Isley Smith celebrated her eighth birthday with an unusual party Wednesday, March 25, by receiving birthday wishes curbside at her home on West Dodge Street. Parents Andrea and Michael Smith originally planned to take Isley and her friends to a bowling alley for a birthday party. But these plans were canceled by shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, so Andrea got creative. “When we told her there would be no school on her birthday and no bowling party, she was very understanding,” Andrea said. “So I thought it would be a fun surprise to let her see her friends, if only for a few minutes, on her actual birthday.”

 

