Casey's new brand eliminates 'general store'

Workers from Indigo Signs spent three days last week changing the Casey’s General Store signage to a basic red and white color on the South Highway 75 store in Luverne. According to the Casey’s website, the Luverne store is one of more than 2,200 locations to drop “general store” from its official name along with the yellow and black painted barn logo. The new rebrand comes from customer surveys in 2020 where people did not understand what a general store is and view Casey’s as a convenience store, gas station and pizzeria. Workers completed the work March 8-10 before moving to rebrand the Casey’s in Pipestone.