The Luverne girls’ hockey team won the Section 3A championship for the second time in program history by defeating Mankato West 4-1 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter Feb. 11. The Cardinals open the Minnesota State Class A Girls’ Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Wednesday (Feb. 19) by taking on the Breck School at 6.p.m. Breck is the No.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.