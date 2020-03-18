Candlelight tribute and prayers to Facile family

Almost 100 children and adults gathered on the lawn of Tyson and Monica Facile’s Luverne home Friday night, March 13, in a two-hour candlelight tribute for the family’s 5-month-old son, Jackson, who died March 10 from AVSD (atrioventricular septal defect). Amy Chapa of Luverne organized the event and handed out notecards containing a family prayer. “Knowing they have such a huge part of the community here to support them through this difficult time hopefully gave them a tiny bit of comfort,” Chapa said. “We all want to do so much for them and showing our support is one of the only things we can do … and probably the most important.” The Faciles have three children Ella, Addi and Mason.