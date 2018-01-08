Candidate filings for school boards, townships and local small cities open, close Aug. 14

Interested persons have until Tuesday, Aug. 14, to file affidavits of candidacy for election to the governing boards of schools, townships and city councils.

A fee is due at the time of filing, and all candidates who meet the 5 p.m. deadline will have their names appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

Filings are completed at the school district office, with township clerks and at city halls.

The primary election is Aug. 14 and the general election is Nov. 6.

School boards

Four-year school board seats open for election include:

•Luverne: Katie Baustian, Jodi Bosch, Eric Hartman and Reva Sehr.

•Hills-Beaver Creek: Lois Leuthold, Harley Fransman, Arlyn Gehrke and Dan LaRock.

•Adrian: Chris Wolf, Robert Kunkle Jr., Les Madison and Ed Lenz.

•Ellsworth: Dave Goedken, Angie Boyenga and Jill Kruse.

Cities

City leaders up for re-election for two-year mayor terms and four-year council positions at the municipal level are:

•Beaver Creek: Mayor Jamie Dysthe, council members Pat Bender and Josh Teune.

•Hardwick: Mayor Scott Edwards, council members Willy Baker and Tom Haas.

•Hills: Council members Alan Leenderts and Vickie Busswitz.

•Kenneth: Mayor Delbert Gangestad, council members Clare Vande Velde and Keith Hoven.

•Magnolia: Mayor Dennis Madison, council members Melanie Madison and Gary Lee.

•Steen: Mayor Melvin Van Batavia, council members Brad Bosch and Robert Sandbulte.

Townships

Townships conducting November elections have the following supervisors up for re-election to four-year terms, according to the county auditor-treasurer’s office:

•Battle Plain: treasurer Lloyd Prins, Eric Sas and Aaron Sandbulte.

•Denver: treasurer Lloyd Hemme, Tony Roos and Donald Arends.

•Martin: treasurer Lucas Sandager, Gawaine Diekevers, and Alan Nuffer.

•Rose Dell: treasurer Jerry Purdin. Larry Fjellanger and Joe Buysse.

•Vienna: treasurer Albert Rust, David Severtson and Kraig Rust.

More election information is available at the Minnesota Secretary of State website, sos.state.mn.us, or by calling the Rock County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 507-283-5060.

Correction:

The filing period for Rock County offices, the city of Luverne and legislative positions closed June 5.

The July 26 edition of the Star Herald incorrectly reported that candidates could file for Luverne and Rock County offices, when in fact the filing period had already closed for these seats.

The June 7 news coverage of which candidates filed for election in these races can be found at star-herald.com.