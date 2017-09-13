Business News

Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines has selected Luverne Initiatives For Tomorrow as one of seven finalists vying for a $15,000 Strong Communities Award.

Exchange State Bank, a Federal Home Loan Bank member financial institution, has partnered with LIFT to help engage local partners and move Luverne forward.

“We have all partnered together to make Luverne a better place,” said Ryan DeBates, Exchange State Bank Luverne vice president.

He mentioned various local hotels, restaurants and shops that have opened or expanded, the façade improvement program and other projects.

“This is a reward for those accomplishments and a shot in the arm for continued economic development.”

Exchange Bank and LIFT will compete through the voting process to become the winner of the $15,000 stipend to support small business and economic development in the community.

To vote, visit the Strong Communities Award homepage www.fhlbdm.com/award Sept. 18-22.

The Strong Communities Award honors the projects, the people and the programs that promote small business growth and retention in their communities.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is a member-owned cooperative that provides funding solutions and liquidity to over 1,400 financial institutions to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in their communities.