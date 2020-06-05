Buffalo Days canceled

For the first time in 36 years, Luverne will not host a Buffalo Days celebration this summer.

The event typically brings together thousands of people for a whole weekend of events, including the Friday Night Cruise-In, Saturday parade and Saturday afternoon Arts in the Park.

With social distancing required to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it won’t be possible to safely gather for the community celebration that kicks off summer in Luverne.

Luverne Area Chamber Director Jane Wildung Lanphere sent a group email Monday announcing the news.

“We will be working over the next few weeks to try to come up with some family and individual concepts that people can do on their own to stop the spread of the virus by being appropriately social distanced,” Lanphere said.

“We have some ideas of activities that people can do by themselves or just with their family that will at least give us the opportunity to be out and enjoy the weather.”

She said she’s in the process of sending all the vendors money back for all events this summer.

“I told them that when and if we get an “all clear,” I would contact them about the Fourth of July and Hot Dog Night,” she said. “I’m not thinking it is likely we will be able to have anything.”

County fairs in communities around the nation are considering their options for local annual gatherings that lead to the late-summer state fairs.

In Minnesota, 4-H activities have a June 30 tentative start date for in-person activities, and the University of Minnesota Extension will provide updates as that date approaches.