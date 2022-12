Wade Sand of Missouri River Energy Solutions presents a check for $22,429 to Rich Dreckman representing Greensmith Holdings as part of the MRES Bright Energy Solutions Rebate Program, which incentivizes businesses to make qualified energy-efficient improvements through rebates and 0-percent loans. Greensmith built Luverne’s PrairiE Loft I and II apartment buildings on South Highway 75.

