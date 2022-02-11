Boys' cross country team makes history

At the section meet Thursday, Oct. 27, the Luverne boys’ cross country team won their way to the state meet this Saturday in Northfield. This marks the first section championship for the Luverne boys’ team.

Two Luverne girls, Jenna DeBates and Ella Schmuck, also qualified for the state tournament in Northfield as individuals because they finished in the Top 10.

Coach Pete Janiszeski complimented his teams not only for their outstanding achievement in cross country but in academics as well.

“Not only are they great athletes but they are excellent students as well,” said coach Pete Janiszeski. “Both the boys’ and girls’ teams earned the All-State team academic gold standard.”

To qualify for gold, the teams must have a team GPA above 3.75.

Camden Janizseski and Jenna DeBates also earned individual All-State academic honors.

“I was very proud of all of the kids for their effort and performances,” coach Janiszeski said. “They did an excellent job of controlling the controllables. They combined for 10 or 11 PR performances, and you can’t ask for much more than that at this point of the season.”

Also advancing to state is second-place boys’ team Redwood Valley.

State-qualifying girls’ teams were Murray County Central/Fulda in first place and Canby/Minneota in second. Luverne girls placed third as a team.

Boys’ results, 5k

Owen Janiszeski, 2nd, 16:05.29

Ryan Fick, 7th, 16:38.54

Camden Janiszeski, 9th, 16:53.32

Sage Viessman, 22nd, 17:30.33

Leif Ingebretson, 26th, 17:36.38

Carsen Tofteland, 29th, 17:51.33

Kaleb Hemme, 53rd, 18:31.63

Girls’ results, 5k

Jenna DeBates, 3rd, 18:30.10

Ella Schmuck, 8th, 19:52.06

Khloe Visker, 17th, 20:56.06

Grace Ingebretson, 19th, 21:00.87

Renae DeKam, 27th, 21:33.59

Kayla Bloemendaal, 53rd, 22:28.06

Grace Kempema, 58th, 22:35.63