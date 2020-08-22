Body of missing Marshall woman found at Blue Mounds State Park

The body of a missing woman from Marshall was found this morning in the Blue Mounds State Park, and authorities say it appears she took her own life.

Sarah Hubler had been missing since Thursday morning when she failed to show up in Delavan to pick up her daughter.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department got involved last night in the search after Hubler’s cell phone pinged off the Magnolia tower around 4 p.m..

State Patrol air support, the DNR and the Rock and Noble’s County Sheriff’s Offices began searching the area for the woman and her car, a 2010 blue Chevy Impala.

Around 9:30 p.m. the Blue Mounds State Park notified the Rock County Sheriff’s Office that the car had been located in the picnic area parking lot near what used to be the lake at the park.

Staff noticed the unoccupied car during evening rounds.

When search efforts focused on the park, Hubler’s body was found shortly after midnight in the wetland area of the former lake.

Her family was notified around 3 a.m.

Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge said he’s saddened by the incident and sympathizes with the family. He added that he’s grateful authorities were able to locate her in the park, rather than search for days in the rural landscape around Magnolia.

“My fear was that if she was in a cornfield somewhere, we wouldn’t find her until harvest,” Verbrugge said.

It’s unclear what brought Hubler to Rock County, but Verbrugge said she had been struggling with mental health and that the case is still under investigation.