Bluestem 'Community Cash' supports Luverne Street Music

Skyler Hoiland of The Bluestem restaurant, Luverne, donates an $838 check to Dianne Ossenfort and Janine Papik of Luverne Street Music Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Carnegie Cultural Center. Hoiland raised the money through a new “Community Cash” menu option at The Bluestem that automatically donates $1 dollar to a local charity when patrons order certain entrees during a given month. Luverne Street Music will use the funds to support the ongoing educational efforts of its non-profit music school. Papik said the string department is expanding with openings in Suzuki violin lessons with Sharon Neufeld and in cello with new instructor Andrew Travers, both of Sioux Falls. “Both of these fine teachers have exceptional resumes and are most excited to provide lessons and ensembles right here in Luverne,” Papik said, adding that instrumental teachers Erica Bierman and Alex Kisecker have also joined the LSM staff, and there are lesson openings in piano. Papik announced Tuesday that the LSM Children’s Choir will return this spring, starting in March under the eight-week direction of Morgan Smith, who also offers private voice lessons. The Children’s Choir Spring Showcase will be Saturday, March 2. LSM is the second local organization to benefit from The Bluestem’s “Community Cash” menu option. Generations was the first to receive a donation to support the new building project on East Lincoln Street