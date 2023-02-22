Blue Mound Quilters recognized

The Blue Mound Quilters also received a quilt from Barb Bork to be donated to Hospice Cottage for future fundraising purposes. Also pictured are Teresa Mayer, RN Supervisor, Sanford Hospice, and Jackie Gertz, President of Blue Mound Quilt Guild. Quilt co-chairpersons are Deb Van Heerde, 507-283-2279, and Jill Willers, 507-283-2460.

Bev Doorenbos (left) and Mary Akkerman were recently honored with the Blue Mound Quilters Award. They were recognized for their quilting talents, dedication to the art of quilting and willingness to help their fellow quilters. Both women learned to sew at their mothers’ trundle sewing machines, which required eye, hand and foot coordination. They are each committed to their individual church’s quilt charity program. Their quilts will be featured Saturday, June 3, at the Blue Mound Quilters Quilt Show at the Hinkly House during Buffalo Days in Luverne.