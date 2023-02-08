Blue Mound park announces August programs

The Blue Mounds State Park has announced its August programs and events. Contact bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6050 with questions or special requests.

Colors of the Prairie Participants hike with the naturalist from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to see wildflowers and learn some basics on how to use a wildflower identification field guide. The hike may cover up to one mile. Come prepared with sun and insect protection, a water bottle and good walking shoes. All ages are welcome.

Tiny Acorn – Big World Participants meet at the Eagle Rock Vista at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, to embark on a one-hour journey through the big world of the Burr Oak tree. Learn about the mighty lives stored in tiny acorns and the web of plants and animals that live with them. Come prepared with water, insect protection and good walking shoes. All ages are welcome. Please note: Trail is not stroller or wheelchair friendly.

Creatures of the Night: Frogs and Toads Participants meet at the picnic area from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, to learn about the amazing transformation that frogs and toads go through to reach adulthood.

Night Hike Participants meet at the picnic area at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, to immerse themselves in a full sensory experience on a 1- 1/2-hour adventure to explore the park at night using all five senses to make the most of the time spent in nature. Come prepared with good walking shoes and insect protection.

Bringing Prairie Home Participants meet at the picnic shelter at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, for a one-hour class on learning about designing, planting and maintaining your own patch of prairie.

Gratitude for Grass Participants meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, where they will dive into a one-hour study of grass with the naturalist and learn how to recognize the vast array of species of this humble plant group.

Who’s Egg is That? Participants meet at the picnic area from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Will you be able to help the residents of Blue Mounds State Park find their eggs? Discover the animals that lay eggs and match the egg to the parent.

Creatures of the Night: Owls Participants meet at the amphitheater at 7 p.m. for a one-hour class to learn what makes owls best-suited for life at night. Bring a chair, as seating is limited. All ages are welcome.