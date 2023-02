Seniors Emma Beyer and Ross Bergman received the queen and king crowns respectively Monday afternoon in the Luverne Middle-High School performing arts center as part of the school’s mid-winter week of activities. The 10 senior candidates were nominated by teachers based on their school and community service involvement during their high school years.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.