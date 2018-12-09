Better cell phone coverage along I-90
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 9:41am jkor
By:
Mavis Fodness
Workers with AJ Tower Services of Yankton, South Dakota, and Vertical Limit Crane Service of Wanamingo, Minnesota, fully assembled the new wireless telecommunications tower in Magnolia Saturday morning. The 259-foot, self-supporting tower is designed to improve cell phone coverage along the Interstate 90 corridor. Rock County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit last fall to erect the tower on general agricultural property in Section 12 of Magnolia Township.