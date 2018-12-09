Better cell phone coverage along I-90

Workers with AJ Tower Services of Yankton, South Dakota, and Vertical Limit Crane Service of Wanamingo, Minnesota, fully assembled the new wireless telecommunications tower in Magnolia Saturday morning. The 259-foot, self-supporting tower is designed to improve cell phone coverage along the Interstate 90 corridor. Rock County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit last fall to erect the tower on general agricultural property in Section 12 of Magnolia Township.