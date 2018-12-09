Home / Home
A worker with AJ Tower Services holds wires Saturday afternoon while the new wireless telecommunications tower in Magnolia is tested and prepared to serve Verizon Wireless in the near future.As wires are fitted into place, a worker with AJ Tower Service readies the wireless telecommunications tower in Magnolia for service.

Better cell phone coverage along I-90

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 9:41am jkor
By: 
Mavis Fodness

Workers with AJ Tower Services of Yankton, South Dakota, and Vertical Limit Crane Service of Wanamingo, Minnesota, fully assembled the new wireless telecommunications tower in Magnolia Saturday morning. The 259-foot, self-supporting tower is designed to improve cell phone coverage along the Interstate 90 corridor. Rock County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit last fall to erect the tower on general agricultural property in Section 12 of Magnolia Township.

 

