Baustian defends campaign gift

Pat Baustian this week defended a contribution he accepted for his campaign in the Minnesota District 21A House of Representatives race.

Baustian campaigned on the DFL ticket to challenge incumbent Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne, for the House seat.

Baustian is also mayor of Luverne and was on the hiring committee that recommended Jill Wolf as Luverne’s new city administrator.

He’s come under fire from people who questioned a $500 contribution from Jill Wolf and her husband, Chris, to Baustian’s campaign.

“I find it quite interesting that the mayor of Luverne accepted a campaign donation from a city administrator candidate during the hiring process. This candidate was chosen for the job. Our mayor was also on the committee that selected the candidates,” city council candidate Mert Kracht posted on Facebook on Nov. 2.

“Do you think this is right? Do you think things are getting a little too cozy at city hall? We have an election in six days. Make your voice heard.”

While there were several who commented in dismay, Mike Cox shared insight as a person on the hiring committee.

“I was one of six individuals on the selection committee that was assigned to search for a new city administrator,” he said, pointing out that it was a six-month, extensive process that started with 30 candidates that were narrowed to four finalists to be interviewed by the committee, department heads, council members and community members.

“The recommendation from the committee went to the City Council and they voted on the person. Mr. Baustian did not vote, since he only votes as a tie breaker. This process was fair,” Cox said.

“The comment about the city being a little too ‘cozy’ was totally out of line. I saw nothing but professionalism and hard work. Mr. Baustian showed nothing but fairness and leadership.”

Baustian, when contacted Monday, said only that the contribution was made on July 20, long before Wolf’s Aug. 11 application, and that nothing was illegal about accepting the gift.

He pointed out that it was a unanimous decision by the recruitment committee to recommend Wolf for the position and that it was a unanimous vote by the City Council to hire her as the next city administrator — a vote that he did not participate in.

Cox also made this point online.

“The campaign contribution was made before any application process began,” Cox said. “To assume there were some things done inappropriately is totally unfounded, misleading and wrong.”

