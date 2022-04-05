Bakken appointed to state Environmental Quality Board

Beaver Creek farmer Peter Bakken has been appointed to the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board to work on environmental issues to advise state leaders on legislation and policy.

He’s among three new appointees to the eight-member board that includes the heads of nine state agencies and public board members from around the state.

Bakken will work with the commissioners of Administration, Agriculture, Commerce, Employment and Economic Development, Health, Natural Resources, Pollution Control and Transportation and the chair of the Board of Water and Soil Resources.

Bakken’s term on the board, which meets monthly in St. Paul, will expire in January of 2026.

By statute, the EQB:

•ensures compliance with state environmental policy.

•oversees the environmental review process.

•coordinates environmental agencies and programs.

•develops the state water plan and water policy reports.

•studies environmental issues.

•convenes environmental congresses and advises the governor and the Legislature.

Governor Tim Walz announced the new EQB appointees Friday along with dozens of appointees to 15 state boards, councils and authorities in areas ranging from juvenile justice and higher education to forestry, the arts and rural finance.

A complete list of appointments and vacancies can be found on the Secretary of State website, sos.org, under boards and commissions.