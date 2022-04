Luverne Elementary first-grade students performed “Pajama Party” for their very first singing program for parents and friends Friday afternoon in the school’s performing arts center. Director Beth Capistran told those in attendance that the students began practice six weeks ago, spending 25 minutes each day on the program.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.