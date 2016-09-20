August Prairie Photo Contest winners chosen

The Luverne Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the winners of the August 2016 Prairie Photo Contest.

“Country Sunrise,” by Caryn Harrington of Adrian, and “Touch the Sky Night Lights,” by Thomas Jungroth of Crystal, were named the August winners according to a judging panel comprised of board members on the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Winners earn $50 and their images are made into postcards that are sold to support programs at Blue Mounds State Park and Touch the Sky Prairie.

The Prairie Photo Contest continues every month through October as park of this summer’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of Minnesota state parks and the 100th anniversary of America’s national parks.

Photos must be submitted digitally (at least 300 PPI or higher) by the first of each month to luvernechamber@co.rock.mn.us. Include name, address, phone number, email and the title of the photo with each submission.

A maximum of five entries are accepted per person per month, and two winners are selected each month.

All photos submitted and not selected for the postcard are eligible for the remaining months of the contest.

The chamber encourages more people to enter the contest, which continues through October.