Aug. 11 is filing deadline for local offices
Local leaders interested in filing for office have until Tuesday, Aug. 11, to throw their hats in the ring.
This applies to open seats in school boards, all Rock County municipalities except Luverne and townships that hold their elections in November.
Following are the local government seats open for election and the incumbents currently serving:
Beaver Creek:
Mayor: Josh Teune (has refiled)
Council member: Alan Harnack
Council member: Josh Boomgaarden
Hardwick:
Mayor: Willy Baker
Council member: Richard Hubbling
Council member: Lowell Schelhaas
Hills:
Mayor: Keith Elbers
Council member: Ross Metzger
Council member: Brian Sandbulte
Kenneth:
Mayor: Delbert Gangestad
Council member: David Groen
Council member: Paul Tweet
Magnolia:
Mayor: Dennis Madison
Council member: Mary Smook
Council member: Robert Somnis
Council member special election for 2-year term: Jeff DeGroot was appointed to fill Gary Lee’s seat to complete the first two years of the four-year position until the next general election. The seat is now open and will be filled by election.
Steen:
Mayor: Melvin Van Batavia
Council member: Marlin Elbers
Council member: Mark Kruger
Luverne School Board:
Open seats are Tim Jarchow, Shelley Sandbulte and Colleen Deutsch.
As of Tuesday, Jarchow filed for re-election and Jeff Stratton also filed.
Hills-Beaver Creek School Board:
Open seats are Tami Rauk, Blake Wysong and Tim Bosch. As of Tuesday morning, no one had filed.
Battle Plain Township:
Clerk: Mark Vander Pol
1 Supervisor: Greg Talsma
Denver Township:
Clerk: Linda DeSplinter
1 Supervisor: Kyle Hemme
Both the clerk and the supervisor terms are for 4 years.
Martin Township:
Clerk: Doug Bos (appointed)
Supervisor: Josh Rheault
2 ballot questions: (1) appointment of clerk; (2) appointment of treasurer
Rose Dell Township:
Clerk: Wayne Uilk
1 Supervisor: Elroy DeSchepper