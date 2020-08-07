Application process open for CARES funding

Applications for the distribution of $500,000 to Rock County businesses are now available.

Commissioners approved the Rock County Small Business Relief Fund application process Tuesday morning during their regular monthly meeting.

The first 100 eligible businesses completing the application can each receive up to $5,000.

A similar application for Rock County non-profit organizations will also be available electronically on the county’s website. Paper application forms are available just inside the courthouse back entrance or by calling the auditor-treasurer’s office at 283-5060 or email ashley.kurtz@co.rock.mn.us.

To be eligible, businesses must meet all the following criteria as of March 1:

•must be a locally owned and operated for-profit business with a physical establishment in Rock County.

•must have been operating for at least 12 months prior to March 1, 2020.

•must be current on property taxes prior to March 15, 2020, and, if applicable, any required licenses must be valid and in good standing.

•must demonstrate a COVID-19-related loss.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Non-profit organizations will also be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. A separate fund up to $175,000 has been set aside for Rock County non-profit organizations to receive relief from COVID-19 expenditures.

Applications from businesses and non-profits will be accepted until noon on Aug. 15.

All approved applicants must sign a grant agreement with the county prior to receiving the grant money. Checks in the amount of more than $2,000 are published with the commissioners’ required public notices.

Tuesday night, after the Star Herald publication deadline, commissioners met with municipal and township entities that all received separate CARES or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Assistance dollars.

Each entity was to decide how their dollars would be allocated.