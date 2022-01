A piece of Metzger family history found a new home at McCrossan Boys Ranch, Sioux Falls, where a 150-year-old horse-drawn buggy was donated last month.

It originally belonged to Kathy Metzger’s great-grandparents, George and Augusta Leubecher, who homesteaded the farm where Kathy’s late father, Rex Leubecher lived at 69th and Sycamore in Sioux Falls.