Luverne’s fifth annual Get Hooked Ice Fishing Derby will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Lake in Luverne, and Chamber Director Jane Wildung Lanphere said plans are shaping up for another successful outing.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.