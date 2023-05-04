American Pickers coming to Minnesota in June

Producers of the “American Pickers” reality TV show will return to Minnesota in June to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series.

The documentary show follows skilled “pickers” as they hunt for valuable antiques and historically significant or rare items, while meeting owners and their collections.

Along the way, they share stories about the items and provide lessons about America’s past.

In the show, hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz seek antiques and collectibles to resell or keep for their personal collections. The show began airing on the History Channel in 2010.

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads on hidden treasures in Minnesota, and they encourage people to contact them about unique items to share information about and possibly sell.

Those interested should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or reach out through Facebook @GotAPick

Producers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.