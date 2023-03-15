Luverne theatrical wife-husband team Carol and Tim Ceynowa spent more than a year adapting the beloved children’s story, “Alice in Wonderland,” for the local stage.

The Green Earth Players bring the couple’s adaptation to the stage of the Palace Theatre in seven performances from Friday through Sunday, March 24-26, and from Thursday through Sunday, March 30 through April 2. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except for the Sunday performances, which begin at 2 p.m.

“Alice in Wonderland” is based on Lewis Carroll’s book of the same name.

The Ceynowas admit their version of the classic children’s story keeps Alice’s adventures on a funnier level.

“Lewis Carroll with his writing is very adult,” Carol said. “We didn’t want to go too dark in tone but stay whimsical.”

Tim indicated their adaption is “90 percent Carroll, 10 percent us.” They’ve added additional scenes and more characters to Carroll’s stories of a young Alice and the made-up adventures in Wonderland.

“It’s an interesting story on different levels,” Carol said. “One or two characters are nice to Alice, but everyone else is a bit too crazy.”

Several of the Green Earth Players portray more than one character in the play, and they sing popular songs from the ’60s.

“A lot of the songs are in the public domain and are ones Doris Day sang — a lot of songs from my generation,” Carol said.

During the early weeks of the GEP rehearsals, the local actors contributed to the Ceynowas’ adaptation with suggested dialogue changes, inclusion of dance elements, and whimsical songs created by Shawn Kinsinger and David Vis, who based the songs on Lewis Carroll's poems. The result is a fast-moving, 2-hour and 20-minute performance.

“Alice in Wonderland” is the ninth GEP production that the Ceynowas have completed together. The most recent was the 2021 production, “The Game’s Afoot.” This is Carol’s 10th role as director.

The cast and character(s) of “Alice in Wonderland” include:

•Nicole Henrichs (Alice)

•Katie Walgrave (Queen of Hearts)

•Morgan Van Holland (Edith, Duchess, Rose)

•Tory Bohlke (Tea Lady, Petunia, Door 1)

•Terri Ebert (cook, Peony)

•Britton McKenzie (Tweedle Dee, Card 2, Swimmer)

•Jim Harsma (White Knight, March Hare, Swimmer)

•D.J. Luethje (Door Mouse, Poppy, Octopus)

•Shane Amborn (Knave of Hearts/executioner, Caterpillar, Swimmer, Wind)

•Trisha McKenzie (Butterfly)

•Berty Stearns (Sunflower, White Queen, Door 2)

•Chris Brown (Card 5, Jabberwocky, Mushroom, Swimmer)

•Casey McKenzie (JubJub Bird, Mad Hatter, Swimmer)

•David Vis (White Rabbit)

•Tim Ceynowa (King of Hearts)

•Cody Henrichs (Humpty Dumpty, Card 7, Swimmer)

•Xavier McKenzie (Tweedle Dumb, Page, Door 3)

•Carol Ceynowa (Clean-up Mouse, Fan Dancer)

•Shawn Kinsinger (Cheshire Cat)

•Joseph Stearns (Mini-Me)

•Katrina Brown (Fan Dancer)

Ticket costs are $14 for adults and $7 for children.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.palacetheatre.us, at the Palace Theater Box Office, 104 E. Main St., Luverne, or call 507-283-4339.