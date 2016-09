Adrian High School will celebrate Homecoming next week, Sept. 26-30. The Homecoming royalty was announced on Monday, and coronation will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the middle school gym. Candidates for royalty are (front row, from left) Katie Reisdorfer, Ashley Schnoor, Jackie Hokeness, Brittney Loonan, Mikayla Jeffers, (back row) Alex Loosbrock, Zach Bierman, Zach Loosbrock, Dylan Gyberg and Frank Serrao.